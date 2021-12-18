 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No Surprise: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Ranked as the League’s Best Running Back

Running back Jonathan Taylor is hands down the best player at his position right now—and is hoping to carry the Colts into the AFC playoffs.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

According to NFL.com’s Maurice Jones-Drew, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is ranked as the league’s best running back in his “RB Index, Week 15”:

Rank 1.

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts · Year 2

2021 stats: 13 games | 241 att | 1,348 rush yds | 5.6 ypc | 16 rush TD | 36 rec | 336 rec yds | 2 rec TD | 4 fumbles

Taylor could put a huge stamp on his MVP candidacy with a big outing vs. Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Belichick has an 18-2 record as Patriots HC against running backs with 1,000-plus rushing yards entering the game, per NFL Research. One thing going Taylor’s way is the fact that the Patriots’ defense ranks dead last in the league in Next Gen Stats’ rush yards over expected (+229), while Taylor leads all running backs in most rushing yards over expected with +360. This is must-see TV.

Taylor’s current numbers are unworldly, as he has rushed for 1,348 total rushing yards (1st) on 241 carries (2nd) for a 5.6 yards per carry average (5th) and 16 rushing touchdowns (1st) during all 13 starts.

He faces a tough challenge on Saturday night against New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his incredibly well-coached stout defense:

On defense, Belichick will assuredly seek to ‘take away’ what the Colts do best offensively, and that’s running the ball with Taylor in what’s been an elite ground game as of late:

However, at this point, the Colts need to let Jonathan Taylor dictate the offensive game plan, and not the opposing team’s defense—as he’s hands down their best offensive playmaker, and that great regardless. Give their elite workhorse touches.

It’s the classic question of who wins, the unstoppable force or the immovable object?

We’ll find out soon enough on Saturday night football in a critical matchup for the Colts against their longtime arch-nemesis of the Northeast.

