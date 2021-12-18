Colts and Patriots announce inactives- no surprises to report.

The Indianapolis Colts announced their inactive players for tonight’s matchup with the New England Patriots:

As we learned earlier in the day Center Ryan Kelly will miss his second game in a row. Two weeks ago the pro bowler missed due to injury, tonight he will miss due to a personal issue.

The other names on the list are in no way surprising.

The Patriots announced their inactives:

The biggest story here is that Pats leading rusher, Damien Harris, will miss the game with a hamstring injury. Though Bill Belichick once used Jonas Gray to rush for 201 yards against the Colts in 2014, so who knows if Harris’ absence will mean anything at all.

Kickoff is around the corner.

Soon we’ll find out if the rivalry is, in fact, back on.

Go Colts.