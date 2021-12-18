 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 14 Post Game Wrap

Colts win! 8-6 and PLAYOFFS!?

By Jared Malott
/ new
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Hell yeah!

The Colts beat the Patriots!

Either JT, Kenny or The Maniac for MVP!

Happy Holidays!

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...