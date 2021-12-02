Betting Against the Spread Week 13

Every week during the NFL season, I write an article just like this. I start every article by saying please gamble responsibly or even better, not at all. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

For the first 12 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, I have suggested the correct pick a little over 70% of the time. The actual number is fuzzy because I regularly suggest more than five picks per week and would argue betting on the favorite flies in the face of the title of the article so suggesting a favorite shouldn’t count for or against my win total even if that only helps me. Basically, we’re above board, baby!

Let’s get to the games!

There’s no way we bet on the Saints over the Cowboys -4.5, in fact I’d bet the Cowboys cover on the road on Thursday Night Football. We’ve been wrong exactly one week this year on Thursday night games. Just saying.

I’d also bet the Colts -8.5 cover on the road against the Houston Texans and get back to their winning ways (again this article is about betting on the underdog, but we’ll get to that, I promise!).

At first glance, my football brain is torn on the Buccaneers -11 on the road back to back weeks even if it is the Falcons. I’m not saying the Bucs won’t win this game, just that the spread seems a bit wide, so buy the Falcons +11 if you dare.

After I get over that and realize how bad Atlanta is this year and realize we don’t be on bad quarterback play, I like the Chargers +3 over the Bengals -3 at home because sometimes you lose these kinds of games. We call them head-scratchers.

I also like the Steelers +4 at home hosting the Ravens -4. This could absolutely be a blowout either way, full disclosure. I sure hope the Ravens play music during their practices.

I also like the road underdogs on Sunday Night and Monday Night Football this week. First, the Broncos +9.5 are on the road against the Chiefs -9.5. I’m not saying the Broncos will win, but I think this game is close.

Lastly, I’m gonna hop on the ole full bandwagon and say the Patriots +3 will upset the Bills -3 on Monday Night. I understand that “liking what the Patriots/Bill Belichick and Company are doing with Mac Jones” is a sin around these parts. I will accept the public shaming that follows.

Enjoy the games this week!

