Colts stock up/stock down: Week 12

Stock Up

Carson Wentz

Despite the two turnovers, Wentz had one of his best games. His accuracy and timing were good, and he showed his big arm in a long touchdown to Ashton Dulin. Wentz also made some plays with his legs, the most important a 16-yard scramble on third and long to get the Colts a fresh set of downs. What seems to be the case with Wentz is that he is excellent unless he is overused, then mistakes start happening.

Isaiah Rodgers

What a revelation Rodgers has been this season, as he once again had a really good game on Sunday, allowing just one reception for 6 yards, and even getting an interception and a long kickoff return before the game ended. Rodgers has been perhaps the biggest surprise this season on the defensive side of the ball, and I am comfortable with him and Rock as the starting cornerbacks going forward.

DeForest Buckner

Buckner has been looking better and better over the past weeks after struggling a bit to start the season. It is not a coincidence that his improved play comes with the emergence of Kwity Paye as a productive pass rusher, as Buckner finally is not getting triple-teamed every other play.

Quenton Nelson

After missing a couple of games with an ankle injury and not being back at 100%, Nelson is finally starting to look like the generational talent he is. Against a tough Bucs’ front, Big Q allowed no pressures and did not commit a single penalty.

Stock Down

Eric Fisher

As was the case against the Ravens, Fisher got beat by a speed end and allowed a strip-sack on Wentz that changed the momentum of the game, and both of them were in the RedZone. While Fisher has not been nearly as atrocious as Davenport, he has been among the worst tackles in the NFL. Left tackle is once again a need entering the offseason.

Nyheim Hines

Yet another mistake by Nyheim, who just has not been able to get it going this season. The muffed punt on Sunday was especially hurtful considering the Colts’ defense had just forced a 3 and out and the fumble gave the Bucs the possession in the RedZone.

Zach Pascal

Over the past 7 games, Pascal has 16 receptions on 32 targets, for 136 yards, no touchdowns, and now add a fumble lost to those numbers. After looking like a viable option in the passing game early on in the season, Pascal has faded into the background and proved to the Colts that wide receiver will be a big need.

Frank Reich

While the first half adjustment to favour the pass was perfectly executed, everything that came after that was just not there. The pass was not as unpredictable, and when you start getting predictable, especially with a careless quarterback and a mediocre left tackle, turnovers tend to happen. Now I am not saying that Taylor should have gotten 25 consecutive carries, all I am saying is that if you pass the ball 15 consecutive times to start the second half up 10, bad things will probably happen. The Colts are now 1-6 against good teams this season, and Reich has a sub .333 record against them since Luck retired.