Colts News: Colts want to give Ashton Dulin more catches as he chases All-Pro special teams

Colts want to give Ashton Dulin chances beyond special teams

Dulin has an outside chance at a 20-20 season — 20 catches, 20 tackles — a feat that’s been pulled off only once in the past 35 years.

Colts sticking with kicker Michael Badgley for now

The Indianapolis Colts are sticking with kicker Michael Badgley as Rodrigo Blankenship remains on IR, even though in many instances he might have reclaimed his job.

Indianapolis Colts prepare for Texans

The Colts are the No. 10 seed in the AFC with five games remaining, starting with Sunday’s trip to Houston. But they’re only one-half game behind the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Chargers

Reich's sound scripts fuel Colts' fast starts

INDIANAPOLIS – Much has been made – and deservedly so – of the Indianapolis Colts’ inability to close out football games against good competition this season.

Colts Wednesday Notebook: DeForest Buckner Plans To Play Sunday

Colts Wednesday Notebook: DeForest Buckner Plans To Play Sunday

Colts Notebook: Buckner not looking to rest knee

DeForest Buckner has missed just two games in his six-year NFL career and only one because of injury. He's determined not to add to that total this week.

Colts designate starting safety Khari Willis for return

The return of Willis would be critical at a safety position that has struggled mightily in the absence of its two starters.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Month For November

Taylor scored nine touchdowns and rushed for 556 yards in four November games.

Wentzday: Indianapolis Colts' QB Carson Wentz Thrives in Controversial Loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While talk has centered around the usage of Jonathan Taylor last week, the film reveals Carson Wentz made the correct reads to give the Colts a chance at victory.