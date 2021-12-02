Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

With this accomplishment, Taylor becomes the first player in franchise history to win the award in back-to-back months. During his impressive stretch of games, the NFL’s leading rusher piled up 556 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and 9 total touchdowns.

The Colts also went 3-1 in November behind some of Taylor’s best performances of his career, but none was bigger than his 185-yard and 5-touchdown performance in a 41-15 route of a top-tier Buffalo Bills’ team.

Another career highlight of Taylor’s came just a few weeks prior to the Bills’ game in which he garnered 200 total yards (172 rushing, 28 receiving), averaged 9.1 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, Taylor currently leads the league total scrimmage yards with 1,205, total touchdowns with 16, and is averaging 100.4 rushing yards per game on 5.8 yards per carry.

Fans around the NFL also appear to be noticing Taylor’s remarkable, record-setting season, as he currently leads all players in Pro Bowl votes with 126,381. For context, the next closest is Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce with 121,807.

Just two years into his career and the 22-year-old star running back has already put together quite the resume for himself.

As the Colts look ahead to another tough stretch of games to close out the regular season, Taylor is going to play a gigantic part in attempting to help the team reach the postseason for a second straight season.