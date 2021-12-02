Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard and G Nelson Return to Full Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was limited at practice today with knee and foot injuries. Buckner hyperextended his knee against the Buccaneers. Buckner has already declared himself fit for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Tight end Jack Doyle was limited at practice today with a knee injury. Doyle missed practice yesterday due to the knee injury but him managing to practice some today bodes well for his availability for Sunday.

Center Ryan Kelly (knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle and wrist), left tackle Eric Fisher (knee) and guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) all practiced fully today after missing or being limited in practice yesterday. With all four managing a full practice today expect them all to be ready to go for Sunday barring a setback.

Safety Andrew Sendejo was limited today at practice with a calf injury. Sendejo missed practice yesterday but appears to be trending in the right direction. With Sendejo trending upwards from the calf injury and the return to practice for Khari Willis the depth a safety may be given a boost for Sunday.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was limited at practice today with a groin injury. Ya-Sin has been a huge bright spark at corner for the Colts this year. Ya-Sin has taken huge steps in play this year so hopefully this injury isn’t a setback. Ya-Sin will be one to keep a close eye on tomorrow.