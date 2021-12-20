Colts Tried Out Former Lions DE Da’Shawn Hand on Monday

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts tried out defensive end Da’Shawn Hand on Monday:

Originally a 2018 4th round pick of the Detroit Lions out of Alabama, the 6’3”, 297 pound defensive end (with 34 1/2” arms) has 54 tackles (39 solo), 6 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during 29 career games (11 starts).

He was formerly named to PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 2018 but was relegated to backup duty in 2020 with Detroit before being placed on injured reserve twice this current season—where he was ultimately released from in late November by the Lions.

Looking at Hand’s measurables, besides having a relatively longer than average wingspan, he really doesn’t strike the ‘Chris Ballard’ mold of a Colts prototypical defensive lineman:

That being said, if signed, Hand would assuredly be a backup for the Colts, and at this late stage of the season, ‘beggars can’t be choosers’ in depleted defensive units.

The Colts did lose rotational one-technique defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (calf) last weekend to injury, but Hand is obviously a little lighter than the 310 pound purely interior-based Woods.

Perhaps the Colts are just performing their due diligence on defensive line depth or looking to bolster’s the team’s practice squad trench talent.