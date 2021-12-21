Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor Earns First Pro Bowl Selection

The Colts’ breakout star at running back, Jonathan Taylor, has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his young career after receiving the most votes of any player with 265,370.

Behind a historical season in which the superstar back has run away with nearly every major statistical category — including total scrimmage yards with 1,854 and touchdowns with 19 — Taylor becomes the first Colts’ running back named to the Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Taylor is also the league leader in rushes of 10 or more yards (42), 20 or more yards (11), 30 or more yards (7), 40 or more yards (4), 50 or more yards (3), 60 or more yards (3), 70 or more yards (2), and 80 or more yards (1).

In just his second season, Taylor has also set a franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (17) and is currently on pace to set a franchise record for most touchdowns scored in a single season. With three games to go, Taylor’s tied with longtime running back Lenny Moore with 19.

Taylor also leads the league in most games with 100 or more rushing yards (eight), first down runs (93), and is a huge reason why Indy has won seven of their last nine games and is currently 8-6.

After his 170-yard rushing performance against longtime rival New England— including the 67-yard game-clenching touchdown — Taylor made a strong case for being the first back to be named MVP since Minnesota Vikings’ Adrian Peterson won the award in 2012.

Thanks to Taylor, the Colts’ playoff chances have skyrocketed to nearly 90 percent, and the team will look to lean on their best offensive player as they try to make a push for the playoffs.