Matchups to watch revisited: Week 15 Vs. Patriots

Eric Fisher Vs. Matthew Judon

In the end, the Colts relied mostly on their running game, as Carson Wentz dropped to pass only 14 times on Saturday. Fisher allowed a hurry and a sack, so he once again lost his matchup, but this time it was not as crucial as the other games. Left tackle is clearly a position of need for the Colts this offseason. Fisher is clearly not the long-term answer.

Frank Reich Vs. Bill Belichick

During the first 2 and a half quarters, the Colts flat out dominated the Patriots, jumping to a 20-0 lead. The offense did just enough to score on some drives and a massive blocked punt resulting in a touchdown meant the Colts had the upper hand. After a missed field goal by Badgley, the Patriots slowly started to creep back into the game, and before a 67-yard touchdown run by JT, it seemed like they were destined to make the comeback. In the end, Reich once again won against Belichick.

Matt Eberflus Vs. Mac Jones

Before Jones got going in the second half it seemed like Eberflus had Jones figured out, as the rookie quarterback threw two picks and did not seem like he was going to be able to score points. After some second half adjustments and a momentum change because of a missed field goal and an interception, Jones threw two scores and led a long drive that resulted in a field goal.

Colts’ LB Vs. Hunter Henry

While the Colts’ linebackers had a really good game against the Pats, pass coverage is still a big liability for this group. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry had over 70 yards and two touchdowns, as the Colts’ struggles covering tight ends continued. With matchups against Zach Ertz and Darren Waller on the horizon, Eberflus will need to figure something out here, especially with the run defense and cornerbacks playing so well.

Colts’ IDL Vs. Pats’ IOL

Buckner, Stewart, and Stallworth combined for 6 total pressures in a game where once again the Colts’ interior defensive line was the main source of pass rush. With a more capable and consistent edge rusher drawing double teams, the sky is the limit for this talented unit.