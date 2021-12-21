Call Him Santa: Colts DT DeForest Buckner Gifts Customized Motorized Scooters to D-Line Teammates

Indianapolis Colts team captain DeForest Buckner was truly in the holiday spirit of giving, as he gifted customized motorized scooters to all of his Indy defensive line teammates on Monday—showing his appreciation for all of their collective hard work in the trenches this season (via WISHTV’s Charlie Clifford):

These are sick pic.twitter.com/Xm6l7a7GLd — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 20, 2021

Now, a quarterback gifting his offensive linemen Armani suits or Rolex watches isn’t exactly uncommon these days, but it’s definitely a tip of Buckner’s ‘jolly red hat’ that he was able to join in the spirit of giving (and being in the middle of an $84M contract certainly can’t hurt).

Okay, so it’s not quite a sleigh and reindeer, but the stylish scooter suits him just fine:

Buckner’s highly regarded as one of the top leaders in this Colts locker room, and with this type of generous holiday season gratitude, it’s easy to see why. Ho! Ho! Ho!