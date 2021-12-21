Colts’ T.Y. Hilton Named the Team’s 2021 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that longtime veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been named the team’s recipient for the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.

Each of the NFL’s 32 teams is allocated an award winner, and the award is given annually to each NFL team’s player who most embodies the memory of Ed Block regarding inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage. The recipient will be identified as a team player in helping Block’s philanthropic mission to support abused children and families in crisis, as well as overall victims of violence and abuse.

The Ed Block Foundation’s goal is to establish homes for abused children in each NFL city.

For what it’s worth, the award has deep roots engrained in the Colts franchise, as Block was a former athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts from 1954 to 1977.

Regarding receiving the esteemed award (via Colts.com), Hilton stated:

“Thank you to my teammates for selecting me for this prestigious award,” said Hilton. “I take pride in representing the Horseshoe for my family, friends, teammates, and the fans. I’ve long admired many of the past winners and it’s humbling to now be included in that group.”

His philanthropic endeavors include (also via Colts.com):

“In the community, Hilton’s philanthropic work has been focused on helping children and families across Indianapolis and his hometown of Miami. He has hosted multiple youth football camps and has participated several times in the Indiana Black Expo Saving Our Youth Celebrity Basketball Game, which raises money for scholarships for youth. Hilton participates in the Colts Community Ticket Block program and each home game donates tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis. As part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, Hilton has supported the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade (2019, 2021), the Boys & Girls Club of Zionsville (2020) and Fathers & Families (2016-18).”

While Hilton’s results haven’t consistently been there on the field in 2021, having at least partially battled through injuries to the tune of 16 receptions for 196 receiving yards (12.3 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception during 7 games (6 starts), his impact is clearly still felt within the Colts locker room—having been elected for this honor by his teammates.

The 32 year old remains a veteran leader for the franchise and is continuing to make his presence felt both on and off the field for the Colts and the greater Indianapolis community.

As a 4x NFL Pro Bowler, Hilton, as one of the Colts’ all-time franchise great wideouts ranks 4th in receptions (624), 3rd in receiving yards (9,556), and 4th in touchdown receptions (4th) all-time in franchise history.

This latest accolade may very well be his most meaningful yet—when considering its significant societal importance to helping children in need.