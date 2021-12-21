Colts Injury Report: CB Ya-Sin Misses Practice With Illness

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game.

Safety Andrew Sendejo missed practice today with a concussion. Sendejo was injured during the Patriots game on Sunday after tackling a receiver and had to leave the game due to the head injury. Sendejo has been filling in for Julian Blackmon due to his season ending Achilles injury. Sendejo will have to pass the leagues concussion protocol in order to play on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin missed practice today with an illness. The illness is non COVID-19 related as the NFL has strict reporting policies and procedures. Hopefully he can shake off the illness and return to practice this week. Ya-Sin has been the Colts best corner, outside of Kenny Moore, this year and the Colts will desperately need him down the stretch.

Center Ryan Kelly missed practice today due to a personal reason. Kelly and his wife lost their baby daughter earlier this week. Kelly has been given all the time he needs and is expected back with the time when he himself feels ready. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kelly family.