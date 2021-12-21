Colts Protect Three Players on the Practice Squad Ahead of Christmas Game Against the Cardinals

According to Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell, on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts protected three players on their practice squad: quarterback Brett Hundley, defensive back Will Redmond, and defensive tackle Chris Williams:

Now, Hundley is presumably just extra quarterback insurance in case either starter Carson Wentz or backup Sam Ehlinger ends up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and are forced to miss this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals (which cannot be completely ruled out given the current climate of the pandemic). The Colts are only carrying two quarterbacks (Wentz and Ehlinger) on their 53-man active roster right now.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (calf) was recently placed on the Reserve/Injured list this past weekend, while starting safety Andrew Sendejo remains in the league’s concussion protocol following Saturday night’s game against the New England Patriots—when he suffered a head injury.

It appears the Colts may have protected these three players for good reason—in particular.

In Redmond’s and/or Williams’ case, it would be hardly surprising if either was elevated ahead of Saturday night’s Christmas game versus the Cardinals—for additional depth at each’s respective position given the injuries already at hand.