Colts’ fantasy waiver wire: Week 16

Tyler Huntley, quarterback, Ravens. On < 2% of rosters

If you are truly desperate for a quarterback, Huntley is worth a spot on your team in case Lamar Jackson is forced to miss another game. Against a solid Packers’ defense Huntley put up over 36 points, as he was the number one scoring quarterback this week. While a performance like that won’t be easy to replicate, his ability as a runner means his floor is much higher than other waiver wire quarterbacks.

Ronald Jones, Running Back, Buccaneers. On < 30% of rosters

Of the Bucs backups, Ronald Jones is the safest choice, as he was the team’s starting running back last year and is set to take on the majority of the workload with Fournette out. The injury to Godwin also opens up more touches in a crowded offense.

Justin Jackson, Running Back, Chargers. On < 2% of rosters

With Austin Ekeler’s status up in the air for the next game, Justin Jackson has to be on your waiver list. Jackson put up nearly a hundred yards after Ekeler was banged up against the Chiefs. If the Chargers are to maintain that backfield rotation, then Jackson proved that he can very effective with limited touches.

Le’Veon Bell, Running Back, Buccaneers. On < 10% of rosters

This is the riskier option in the Bucs running back situation. Bell was picked up by the Bucs early this week, and what his role will be is still up in the air. The advantage with Bell is that if he is available, you should probably be able to sign him right now as a free agent, instead of having the risk of someone else stealing him. The problem with him is that while his ceiling is very high, he could very well finish the game with less than 3 points.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver, Lions. On < 20% of rosters

Yet another inconsistent option, St. Brown has been really solid over the past 3 weeks, but the Lions are maddeningly inconsistent on offense. However, he has led the team in targets each of the last three weeks, and that will probably continue with T.J. Hockenson now done for the year. Pick up Brown as an emergency backup or a last resort starter, but don’t expect him to be a lock to win your matchup.

Nyheim Hines, Running Back, Colts. On < 15% of rosters

By now we all know that the Colts' offense belongs to MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor. Still, Hines is getting a healthy dose of touches per game, and as the season progresses head coach Frank Reich might look to take care of his star running back for him to be fresh for the playoffs. If this happens, then Hines should be in line for a much bigger workload, and he has already shown he can pop off for the occasional big game.