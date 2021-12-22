Colts News: Carson Wentz’s role in run game goes beyond handing off to Jonathan Taylor

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz's Role In Run Game Goes Beyond Handing Off To Jonathan Taylor

Carson Wentz's ability to get the Colts to the right running plays before the snap is an important aspect to his team's ground game.

Frank Reich: For Colts to go where they want to go, Carson Wentz will be ‘star of the game’

Let’s agree on one thing: the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive approach against the New England Patriots, while effective, was abnormal.

Hits And Misses: Any Concern Over Carson Wentz? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Should Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard Take Home Player of The Year Awards? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Darius Leonard: A Maniac That Fuels The Colts Defense | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Jonathan Taylor Makes MVP Statement | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

T.Y. Hilton selected by teammates as recipient of 2021 Ed Block Courage Award for courageous play by an individual

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award.

Colts Daily Notebook: Kenny Moore II Keeps Making Plays As Quarterbacks Keep Throwing At Him

Kenny Moore II has been targeted more than any cornerback in the NFL – yet has held those quarterbacks throwing his way to a passer rating under 80.

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Team Supporting Ryan Kelly In Mourning Process | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts to Ryan Kelly: Take all the time you need

There is no timetable for Ryan Kelly’s return to the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts LB Darius Leonard Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 15

Leonard forced his league-leading sixth fumble and picked off a pass in the Colts' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Darius Leonard named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Darius "Maniac" Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts has been named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season.

A Deep Dive Into the Play That Ended the Colts' Winless Streak Against the Patriots - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Running back Jonathan Taylor broke away for a put-away touchdown run late against the New England Patriots. Here is how it all happened.

Kravitz: Can Carson Wentz be great when the Colts will need it most? – The Athletic

The QB has had a nice season complementing the running game, but it will likely be on his shoulders to win a game at some point.

'A Herculean task': How HBO, Colts make the first in-season edition of 'Hard Knocks' work – The Athletic

Ubiquitous cameras and microphones and breakneck editing turnarounds create a polished finish product like none before it.

New NFL testing protocols show a way out of COVID's omicron darkness

As omicron rages, the NFL literally doesn't want to know how infected its teams have become. There's a reason for that, and it's not (only) money.

