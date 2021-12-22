Breaking News: Colts Place CB Rock Ya-Sin, DE Kemoko Turay on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts have placed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Practice squad tight end Farrod Green has also been placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, per Keefer.

As of now, it is unclear whether Ya-Sin or Turay can play. Losing either one isn’t ideal, with only three games left in the regular season, though. Ya-Sin has taken a major step forward from last season and has been one of the Colts’ best corners this season.

Turay has also had a fairly productive season, as he’s got five sacks and seven combined tackles in a rotational role through 11 games.

It should be noted that Indy is already missing a few starters in their secondary, with veteran safety Andrew Sendejo in the league’s concussion protocol and Julian Blackmon out for the season.

As it relates to Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, their wide receivers — even without DeAndre Hopkins — could present another tough match-up for Indy’s young secondary.

Second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has stepped up nicely when called upon this season. If Ya-Sin can’t play, the team will likely turn to the former sixth-round pick out of UMass on Saturday.

If Turay is unable to play, the team will likely turn to Al Quadin-Muhammad to fill in for Turay. Muhammad has also quietly had a nice season, accumulating five sacks and 37 combined tackles through 14 games.