Colts Injury Report: G Nelson Miss Practice With an Illness

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 16 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game.

Safety Andrew Sendejo continued to miss practice today with a concussion. Unless Sendejo can pass concussion protocol tomorrow and practice then he will be out for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. If Sendejo cannot play then expect George Odum to start in his place.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with an illness. Nelson being ill should be something to keep an eye on especially with other Colts going down due to COVID-19 today. The Colts have today placed two on Reserve/COVID-19 list, Rock Ya-Sin and Kemoko Turay, one of which missed practice yesterday due to an illness. Nelson will be one to monitor tomorrow.

Safety George Odum practiced fully again today after being listed with an illness. The Colts will need to rely on Odum especially if Sendejo can’t pass through the leagues concussion protocol.

Center Ryan Kelly continues to miss practice as he is alway from the team due to a personal/ family matter. Danny Pinter will likely fill in for Kelly again this Saturday.