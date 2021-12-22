Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Wins ‘FedEx Ground Player of the Week’—For Fourth Time in 2021

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was awarded the ‘FedEx Ground Player of the Week’ for the fourth time this season—following his dominant Week 15 performance against the New England Patriots:

Your @FedEx Ground Player of the week for a FOURTH(!) time this season. pic.twitter.com/zmQOXhRus3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 22, 2021

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries (5.9 ypc. avg.) and a rushing touchdown—including this game-clinching 67-yard long touchdown run late in the 4th quarter.

Among overall league ranks, Taylor is tops with 1,518 rushing yards (1st) on 270 carries (1st) and 17 rushing touchdowns (1st) on the season—as well as total yards from scrimmage (1,854—also 1st) during 14 starts in 2021.

Name a rushing stat, and it’s very likely Taylor is the one currently crushing it:

Jonathan Taylor has more than double the rush yards over expectation (+419) than the next-best running back (Chubb, +179). But that isn't just because of volume and long runs.



Taylor leads in % of carries over that result in yardage over expectation, too.



(@NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/h5zgYBVHR2 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 21, 2021

Jonathan Taylor is different pic.twitter.com/YMYG5UiB1w — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 20, 2021

There have been 5 total performances of 170+ rushing yards this season



Jonathan Taylor has 3 of them



( @Colts) pic.twitter.com/LOcnFbrG2V — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 22, 2021

Most rushing yards after contact



Jonathan Taylor - 885



Over 100 more than anyone else pic.twitter.com/6FuqhrWI1e — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 18, 2021

Most 10+ yard rushes this season:

Jonathan Taylor (42)



Most 20+ yd rushes:

Taylor (11)



Most 30+ yd rushes:

Taylor (7)



Most 40+ yd rushes:

Taylor (4)



Most 50+ yd rushes:

Taylor (3)



Most 60+ yd rushes:

Taylor (3)



Most 70+ yd rushes:

Taylor (2)



Most 80+ yd rushes:

Taylor (1) pic.twitter.com/MrxBVPArx3 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2021

Jonathan Taylor recorded his 8th game this season with 100+ rushing yards (next-most: 5)



He has 144.8 rushing YPG and 11 rushing TDs over his last 6 games — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 19, 2021

One of the more absurd Jonathan Taylor stats this season:



Most carries for a first down (NFL)



1.JT: 86

2.Antonio Gibson (WSH): 55



31 more than the field. Only five players have 50. Insane. @WISH_TV — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 17, 2021

Jonathan Taylor has seen 63% of the Colts red zone touches - by far the most in the NFL. The closest is Najee Harris who has 46% of Steelers RZ touches



JT has 62 red zone touches - second in the NFL is Austin Ekeler with 40 — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) November 22, 2021

At this point, the marketing powers that be may want to consider renaming the award the ‘Jonathan Taylor FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award’ because right now, he often owns such hardware on a weekly basis.

There’s a good chance it might not even be his last time receiving it this year either.

As a result of his winning, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Taylor’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied to needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Headlining the Colts surging ground game, Taylor, as a serious NFL MVP candidate, is currently carrying Indianapolis on the fast track to the playoffs.