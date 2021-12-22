 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Wins ‘FedEx Ground Player of the Week’—For Fourth Time in 2021

Chalk up another award for Jonathan Taylor, who continues his breakout campaign for the Colts.

By Luke Schultheis
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was awarded the ‘FedEx Ground Player of the Week’ for the fourth time this season—following his dominant Week 15 performance against the New England Patriots:

Taylor rushed for 170 yards on 29 carries (5.9 ypc. avg.) and a rushing touchdown—including this game-clinching 67-yard long touchdown run late in the 4th quarter.

Among overall league ranks, Taylor is tops with 1,518 rushing yards (1st) on 270 carries (1st) and 17 rushing touchdowns (1st) on the season—as well as total yards from scrimmage (1,854—also 1st) during 14 starts in 2021.

Name a rushing stat, and it’s very likely Taylor is the one currently crushing it:

At this point, the marketing powers that be may want to consider renaming the award the ‘Jonathan Taylor FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award’ because right now, he often owns such hardware on a weekly basis.

There’s a good chance it might not even be his last time receiving it this year either.

As a result of his winning, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Taylor’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied to needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Headlining the Colts surging ground game, Taylor, as a serious NFL MVP candidate, is currently carrying Indianapolis on the fast track to the playoffs.

