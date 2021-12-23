Colts Produce a League-leading Seven Selections for 2022 Pro Bowl

The NFL announced Pro Bowlers for each team on Wednesday evening, and seven Colts players have earned a spot. Those players are running back Jonathan Taylor, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly and long snapper Luke Rhodes.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is the first of seven Colts to be named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Taylor’s breakout season has led to yet another achievement, as this is his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. The second-year superstar earned the most votes of any player this year with 265,370 and leads all running backs in rushing yards (1,518), total scrimmage yards (1,858), total touchdowns (19), first down runs (93) and rushing attempts (270).

Linebacker Darius Leonard earned his third Pro Bowl selection in four years and has accounted for nine of the Colts’ 31 turnovers this season (five forced fumbles, three interceptions). Leonard has performed so well this season that many believe he should be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II earned his first-ever Pro Bowl selection and is widely considered one of if not the best at his position by many of his NFL peers and fans around the league. Through 14 games, Moore has tied his career-high in interceptions with four, has a forced fumble, one sack, 87 combined tackles (67 solo) and five tackles for loss.

Left guard Quenton Nelson earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection and has been arguably the best at his position this season. In his career, Nelson has only surrendered three total sacks. The now four-time Pro Bowler is also a driving force behind the second-ranked rushing attack in the NFL in yards per game (157.0). Nelson has also played a key role in helping keep quarterback Carson Wentz upright, as Indy is third-best in the league in sacks allowed this season with just 23 through 14 games.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner earned his second career Pro Bowl selection. Buckner plays a pivotal role for the Colts’ defensive line as both a pass-rusher and run-stuffer, and his 6.5 sacks, 44 quarterback pressures, 32 tackles for loss and 55 combined tackles are amongst the best in the NFL this season.

Center Ryan Kelly earned his third Pro Bowl selection of his career and is also considered one of the best at his position. A former first-round pick out of Alabama, Kelly, like his teammate Nelson, has helped pave the way for running back Jonathan Taylor to put up video game-like numbers this season.

Long snapper Luke Rhodes is also a first-time Pro Bowl selectee and has been a huge piece to one of the league’s best special teams units this season. “He’s a weapon for us,” Head Coach Frank Reich said of Rhodes’ impact on the team.