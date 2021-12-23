Colts Place Starting OG Mark Glowinski on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that starting right guard Mark Glowinski has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list—joining teammates Rock Ya-Sin and Kemoko Turay there this week.

The Colts did get some encouraging news as Quenton Nelson (illness) did return to practice on Thursday, meaning they may just be down one starting guard for the team’s Christmas evening matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, not both.

Still, with starting center Ryan Kelly grieving the tragic loss of his infant daughter, the Colts could be down two starters within their interior offensive line entirely—with 2nd-year pro Danny Pinter expected to fill in again at center in Kelly’s potential absence.

Glowinski has appeared in 14 games for the Colts in 2021, making 12 starts.

Per PFF, he’s graded as their 21st best offensive guard overall with a +69.9 overall grade so far in 2021. In run blocking, his +70.9 run blocking grade has helped pave the way for Jonathan Taylor’s 1,500+ total rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Meanwhile, he’s allowed 2 sacks and 28 total QB pressures in pass protection on the season.

The good news is that the Colts do have a very capable backup offensive guard, Chris Reed, who can immediately step in and provide starting caliber blocking. Having filled in for Nelson, and platooned with Glowinski earlier this season, Reed has already appeared in 12 games, having made 5 prior starts for the Colts in 2021.

Per PFF, Reed has a +61.5 overall grade during the season.

Still, continuity is key along the offensive line, and it appears the Colts may very well have to integrate in some new, yet familiar interior starters on the fly in the desert.