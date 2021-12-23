Colts Injury Report: SAF Sendejo and C Kelly Ruled OUT

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 12 of the NFL season ahead of their Saturday game.

Safety Andrew Sendejo has been ruled OUT for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. Sendejo picked up a concussion against the Patriots and has been unable to clear the leagues concussion protocol this week. With Sendejo being unavailable expect George Odum to step in the starting safety role.

Center Ryan Kelly has been ruled OUT for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. Kelly has been dealing with a personal/family matter and therefore will be unavailable this Saturday. With Kelly out expect Danny Pinter to step into the starting center role.

Guard Mark Glowinski has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list today. Glowinski will therefore likely be OUT for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. Glowinski joins Rock Ya-Sin and Kemoko Turay on the reserve/COVID-19 list and their vaccination status along with testing will determine when they can return to the team.