Betting Against the Spread Week 16

Every week during the NFL season, except last week, I put out a betting article and we start each one the same way. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT. Gambling is dangerous. Be careful!

In my second season writing about gambling, I’ve hit my stride betting against the spread to the tune of about 73% to win on the season. Each week, I’ll suggest about 5 games that I’d place a wager on. Each week, we wind up being correct 4 of the 5 games, occasionally hit all 5 and have only had one bad week (we went 1 for 5!). You can trust our suggestions because our counterparts are correct about 60-65% of the time and frequently hold back best bets. Anyway. None of that here!

I had no intentions of betting on the Thursday Night Football game that’s being played right now because I’d have bet on the 49ers, a 6.5-point favorite and this article is about betting against the spread (or on the underdog!).

The Indianapolis Colts +1 are an ATS darling on the road against the fading (is it fair to say the Cardinals are fading having lost two in a row?) Cardinals? Keep in mind, this game is going to be played on Saturday night!

I refuse to admit the Minnesota Vikings +3.5 are also sort of an ATS darling and while I’m not as confident in their probability to upset the Rams, it’s hard to travel and win on the road in the NFL. It could be a field goal game here!

The Buffalo Bills +2.5 are no lock to beat the Patriots, but if the Bills saw what I saw last week (that Mac Jones has a noodle arm), they’d take advantage of that and manhandle the New England Patriots, but they won’t...

I would not bet the Baltimore Ravens +3 because you don’t want to see that monster rear its ugly head. The Bengals are a good football team and should win this on principle but they won’t...

The wild side of me likes the Detroit Lions +6 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. I also like the LA Raiders +1 hosting the Denver Broncos.

I’m rarely perfect, always trying to be and proud even when I’m close because I’m still here writing this article for you. Happy Holidays! Enjoy the games this week! Go Colts!