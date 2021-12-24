Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 16

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Carson Wentz — 81
Sam Ehlinger — 64
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 98 (+1)
Nyheim Hines — 81
Marlon Mack — 76
Deon Jackson — 63
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 87
T.Y. Hilton — 79
Zach Pascal — 73
Ashton Dulin — 72
Michael Strachan — 67 (-1)
Dezmon Patmon — 64
Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)
Tight Ends
Jack Doyle — 80
Mo Alie-Cox — 79
Kylen Granson — 69
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 97
Braden Smith — 82 (+1)
Ryan Kelly — 78
Mark Glowinski — 76 (+1)
Chris Reed — 74
Eric Fisher — 70
Matt Pryor — 69
Danny Pinter — 68
Will Fries — 63
Julien Davenport — 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 97
Grover Stewart — 89
Kwity Paye — 82 (-1)
Al-Quadin Muhammed — 72
Taylor Stallworth — 71
Dayo Odeyingbo — 70
Kemoko Turay — 70
Isaac Rochell — 68
Ben Banogu — 67
Antwaun Woods — 66
Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)
Linebackers
Darius Leonard — 99 (+1)
Bobby Okereke — 81
Zaire Franklin — 73
E.J. Speed — 71 (+1)
Matthew Adams — 64
Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)
Secondary
Kenny Moore III — 91 (+2)
Xavier Rhodes — 78 (-1)
Khari Willis — 78
Rock Ya-Sin — 76 (+1)
Isaiah Rodgers — 72 (-2)
George Odum — 70
TJ Carrie — 69
Andrew Sendejo — 67
Josh Jones — 67
Jahleel Addae — 64
Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85
Michael Badgley — 78 (-2)
Luke Rhodes — 78
Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Risers
Darius Leonard
Leonard is the first player to reach 99 overall on this list and for good reason. He’s the best linebacker in the NFL and he showed it with his tremendous closing speed, great coverage and tackling against a stout Patriots offense that likes to win with smash-mouth football. He is simply the best and the 99 grade reflects that.
Kenny Moore III
Moore is a superstar and arguably the best nickel cornerback in the NFL. He makes plays every game and had an unbelievably good game against the Patriots. He was targeted 15 times and only allowed 8 catches for 71 yards and a 66 passer rating. He also had 2 pass deflections and is a serious lockdown cornerback. He is an incredible asset for an undermanned Colts secondary.
Biggest Fallers
Isaiah Rodgers
Rodgers had a rough game in coverage and his lowlight was his poor play against N’Keal Harry’s deep catch. Harry easily undercut him and high pointed the ball right over Rodgers, while Rodgers struggled to find the ball and let the receiver get the inside track on the ball (like a rebounder in basketball). He is proving to be a good backup to have, but not an ideal starter for more than a few games.
Michael Badgley
Badgley has had some accuracy issues the last few weeks and this week was no exception. He initially missed a 46 yard field goal but a penalty bailed him out. He then went on to miss another field in the game. It’s not anything concerning, but what seemed like a reliable kicking option may not be so reliable anymore. His accuracy, especially from the left hashmark, is worth monitoring over the next few weeks.
