Colts News: Can Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor run his way to NFL MVP?

Can Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor run his way to NFL MVP? - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN
Taylor leads the NFL in rushing. Does he have a legit case to be the MVP over QBs Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes?
5 Things To Watch, Colts vs. Cardinals: Jonathan Taylor, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz On Christmas Night
Get inside Christmas night's Colts-Cardinals matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offensive line and Kyler Murray.
Colts COVID-19: COVID list grows in Indianapolis
More Colts were added to the COVID list this week as Indianapolis prepares to play the Arizona Cardinals.
Colts injuries: Multiple O-Line starters could miss Cardinals game
The Colts could be down two starters along the offensive line for the Christmas night game against the Cardinals.
Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Rule Out C Ryan Kelly For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Head coach Frank Reich on Friday provided a final status update for Colts players ahead of Christmas night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona.
Colts reset for stiff road challenge against Cardinals | Sports | heraldbulletin.com
After a huge win against the Patriots, the Colts need to quickly reset this week for another playoff-caliber opponent in the Cardinals.
Colts Likely Down Three Players Due To COVID Against Arizona | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Kevin & Query: Week 16 Picks & Predictions | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Colts: Darius Leonard sets sights on defensive player of the year
Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard channels most things as disrespect. But he has a case when it comes to his defensive player of the year odds.
December 24, 2021
