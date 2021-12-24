Colts News: Can Indianapolis Colts’ Jonathan Taylor run his way to NFL MVP?

Can Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor run his way to NFL MVP? - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

Taylor leads the NFL in rushing. Does he have a legit case to be the MVP over QBs Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes?

5 Things To Watch, Colts vs. Cardinals: Jonathan Taylor, Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz On Christmas Night

Get inside Christmas night's Colts-Cardinals matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offensive line and Kyler Murray.

Colts COVID-19: COVID list grows in Indianapolis

More Colts were added to the COVID list this week as Indianapolis prepares to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Colts injuries: Multiple O-Line starters could miss Cardinals game

The Colts could be down two starters along the offensive line for the Christmas night game against the Cardinals.

Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Rule Out C Ryan Kelly For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Frank Reich on Friday provided a final status update for Colts players ahead of Christmas night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona.

Colts reset for stiff road challenge against Cardinals | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

After a huge win against the Patriots, the Colts need to quickly reset this week for another playoff-caliber opponent in the Cardinals.

Colts Likely Down Three Players Due To COVID Against Arizona | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts Likely Down Three Players Due To COVID Against Arizona

Kevin & Query: Week 16 Picks & Predictions | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Kevin & Query: Week 16 Picks & Predictions

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts: Darius Leonard sets sights on defensive player of the year

Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard channels most things as disrespect. But he has a case when it comes to his defensive player of the year odds.

COLTS MEDIA