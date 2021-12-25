Colts at Cardinals Week 16: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

After a huge home win against the AFC leading New England Patriots, the Colts head west to face the NFL’s most dominant team in the first half of the season. The Cardinals are led by young quarterback Kyler Murray, who was also an MVP favorite early in the season. The outcome of this game has implications in the AFC and NFC, as the Colts need to keep winning to ensure their spot in the playoffs and the Cardinals are still in the hunt for the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

What would have worked easily in the Colts’ favor is that the Cardinals haven’t been particularly stout against the run. Indy has shown that Jonathan Taylor is a dominant force who can take over and finish off games. COVID could have an impact here as Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Mark Glowinski are all likely to miss this one. This is the heart of the interior of Indy’s offensive line and a group that has played a tremendous role in getting the ground game moving.

Murray likes to get things moving through the air but has enough of a running game and is enough of a threat with his mobility to keep defenses honest. Can the Colts defense contain Murray, especially where he has struggled in the RedZone? Does Indianapolis have another key contribution from special teams to stun Arizona on the road?

Here’s how to catch this week’s action.

Game Time

8:15 PM EDT Saturday, December 25th

Location

State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

Capacity: 63,400

TV Channel

National Channel: NFL Network

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Joe Davis

Color analyst: Kurt Warner

Sideline Reporters: Melissa Stark and Peter Schrager

Radio

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 2.5-point underdogs.

Referee Assignment

Craig Wrolstad

Enemy Blog

Revenge of the Birds

Twitter

Facebook

Podcasts

Follow our hosts on Twitter: Chris Shepherd | Stephen Reed

Stampede Blue Podcast Links:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Colts Cast YouTube Channel | Stampede Radio YouTube Channel | Google | Spotify

