DraftKings Sportsbook has Colts as 2.5-point dogs in Arizona

The AFC and NFC playoff pictures are quite a bit different. In the NFC, there are teams with at least two games of separation against the rest of the conference. The only battle at this point is likely for which team will get the last spot or two. The AFC is essentially wide open. Nothing has been officially decided and there are teams who are currently in the playoffs who easily could be outside by the time the postseason arrives. Seeding is all over the board, from top to bottom.

No matter, the Arizona Cardinals would stay within one game of the top-seed in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye if they can get the job done against Indianapolis. They most certainly will want to get the bad taste out of their mouth after getting handled by the Lions in Detroit a week ago.

On the other hand, the Colts have a ton of momentum. It can be argued that no team in the NFL is carrying greater momentum into the final stretch and transition to the post-season. Indianapolis lead the NFL with seven Pro Bowl selections this year, with another six alternates. There’s no doubt that HBO’s Hard Knocks has likely impacted the national attention the Colts are receiving but make no mistake, this is a talented team with a good playoff recipe of skills.

Can the Colts keep things rolling, even in the face of numerous COVID-related absences, including the entire interior offensive line? Can Jonathan Taylor punish a beatable Cardinals run defense? Will Carson Wentz have what it takes to keep pace against Kyler Murray? We’ll see, for now, the Colts are underdogs on the road by 2.5 points.

