Breaking News: Colts Place Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal and Khari Willis on Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Andrew Thomison
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have placed linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Ian Rapoport, a reporter for the NFL. All three are out for Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Leonard tested positive and because he’s unvaccinated, he’s out 10 days, meaning he’ll miss both the game against Arizona and Las Vegas, Rapoport added.

With Leonard, Pascal and Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Colts now have seven total players out for at least Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Other players who were placed on the same list earlier in the week include left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya- Sin and right guard Mark Glowinski.

Additionally, Colts called up cornerback Anthony Chesley, wide receiver Keke Coutee, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell, cornerback Brain Poole, safety Will Redmond, and defensive tackle Chris Williams up from the practice squad, according to George Bremmer, a Colts reporter for The Herald Bulletin.

Sitting at 8-6 on the season and looking to make a playoff push with three games to go, losing multiple players — five of which are starters — is far from ideal. We’ll have to see if Indy can overcome many crucial losses on both sides of the ball against Arizona and for the rest of the regular season, too.

