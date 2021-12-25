Colts vs. Cardinals, Open Thread

In a game with major playoff implications, the Indianapolis Colts will travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Arizona is coming off a loss to the Cardinals and have lost four of their last seven games, including two games in a row. The Colts, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games and are looking to move to 9-6 on the season.

Both teams will also be without key starters. For the Cardinals, they’ll be missing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was placed on injured reserve last week.

Indy will be without left guard Quenton, right guard Mark Glowinski, linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Khari Willis, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and wide receiver Zach Pascal — all of whom were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last couple of days.

Despite missing several key starters on both offense and defense, the Colts will likely lean on their most dominant player, in running back Jonathan Taylor, to try and carry them to victory. The Cardinals are giving up 4.5 yards per carry, which ranks 27th in the league, which is where the Colts will likely look to take advantage.

GM Chris Ballard invested many resources along the offensive line and on defense between the offseason and over the course of the season. That depth will be tested in a major way Saturday, so we’ll have to see if Indy can overcome their deficiencies on both sides of the ball against one of the better teams in the NFC.