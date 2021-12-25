Colts’ Injury Report, Week 16: Ryan Kelly, Marlon Mack, Andrew Sendejo and Mike Strachan Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Among those inactive include center Ryan Kelly, running back Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo and wide receiver Mike Strachan.

Second-year center Danny Pinter will start in place of Kelly, who’s out for a second straight game. Sendejo continues to work through the league’s concussion protocol and will also miss a second straight game. Both Mack and Strachan have been listed as inactive for another week, too.

Indy will also be without multiple players other than those who are listed as inactive, including five starters in linebacker Darius Leonard, left guard Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and right guard Mark Glowinski. In total, the Colts will be missing seven players due to each being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Currently 8-6 on the season, the Colts are looking to punch their playoff ticket for a second straight season and will have to get past a top-ranked Cardinals’ team (10-4) on the road to keep their hopes alive.