Colts Monday Morning Awards: Week 16

MVP of the Game: Carson Wentz/Chris Ballard

Carson did make his fair share of mistakes on Saturday, the worse being a terrible throw to MPJ on 4th down, but he managed to make plays when it mattered the most. All the more impressive with 4 backup offensive linemen in front of him. During the 4th quarter drive that resulted in the touchdown that would essentially put the game away, Wentz threw 3 beautiful completions, including the touchdown to Patmon.

Ballard also deserves the award because his ability to find capable talent is unmatched. Pinter, Reed, Rodgers, Addae, Odum, and Speed all made valuable contributions to the win.

Dud of the Game: Eric Fisher/Julie’n Davenport

9 pass-blocking snaps were enough for Fisher to get the award before leaving the game with a knee injury. Davenport came in and made Fisher look like a Pro Bowler.

The left tackle situation is in shambles right now, as that is among the Colts’ biggest needs this offseason.

Best Play of the Game: Wentz’ touchdown pass to Patmon

This throw from Carson Wentz is just insane. #Colts pic.twitter.com/ghmbdpLnw1 — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 26, 2021

Carson Wentz is going to be a top 5 quarterback next season, I am calling it now. Quarterbacks able to make a throw like this are counted with the fingers of one hand, and Wentz is one of them. I personally believe that his struggles with accuracy and mechanics can be solved, and with a proper training camp and offseason with the team, he can place himself among the very best.

Worst Play of the Game: Michael Badgley missed 53-yard kick

What is it with the Colts and their inability to find a guy that can at least reach the posts from 50+ yards? It is almost like Ballard has a thing for noodle legs. The Money Badger has been really struggling lately so I would not be surprised if the Colts go back to Blankenship. Colts are now 1/5 on field goals over 50 yards over the last two seasons.

Best Position Group: Offensive Line

I want to give credit to a position group that played 4 backups against a really tough defensive front. While they were not even average by any means, they stepped up in the worst possible conditions and held the Colts from completely collapsing.

Unsung Heroes: E.J. Speed/T.Y. Hilton

Kyler Murray and Zach Ertz managed to take advantage of Speed a few times here and there, but the former Tarleton State player managed to put together a decent game and actually was the team leader in tackles. T.Y. Hilton got 4 catches, 51 yards, and a touchdown in what was a very productive game from him.

Rookie of the week: Kwity Paye

5 total pressures for Paye, whose athleticism was vital in helping contain the elusive Kyler Murray. No other rookie made any sort of relevant impact.