Opening NFL odds Week 17: Colts 7.5-point favorites vs Raiders at home

The Colts picked up another big win against a playoff opponent, knocking off a team that spent much of the early season at the top of the NFC standings. While Jonathan Taylor played an important role in getting the offense going, his impact diminished late as Arizona was intent on forcing Carson Wentz to win the game — not to mention only one starting offensive lineman remained in the second half.

Wentz answered the call in the fourth quarter, picking up key third downs and keeping the offense on the field — and Kyler Murray off of it. Most importantly, he ended those long drives with enough points to finish off the Cardinals on the road on Christmas Day. His most important throw was of the highlight variety, a three-quarter arm throw against his momentum as he was running left to avoid the pass rush, hitting Dezmon Patmon in the back of the end zone to put the game away.

With just two games to play, Indianapolis is very much in control of their playoff destiny. Tennessee’s comeback win against the 49ers makes a big AFC South divisional win very unlikely at this point but the Colts get the Raiders at home and the Jaguars in Jacksonville to close out the regular season. A win next Sunday would cement a playoff berth. A win combined with a Titans loss would keep the division on the table.

Worth monitoring this week is how many of the Colts starters will miss next week’s game due to their positive COVID tests on Friday and Saturday last week. A fully healthy Colts squad is deserving of the 7.5 point spread DraftKings has given early on, but that line will likely close later in the week if starters are unable to return to the field due to COVID or injuries sustained on Saturday night.

