Colts Place Five More Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List—Including Starting RT Braden Smith

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that five more players have been placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list: safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack, and right tackle Braden Smith:

Obviously, Smith’s the biggest name on this list, as the lone remaining starting offensive lineman that was still left playing in Saturday night’s big road win against the Arizona Cardinals by the game’s conclusion.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher was forced to leave the game with injury, both guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week, and center Ryan Kelly is still grieving the tragic loss of his infant daughter.

It could very well mean that the Colts patchwork offensive line will continue to remain more of a preseason looking squad in name recognition—although the group surprisingly fared well this past weekend despite being incredibly shorthanded.

Meanwhile, the losses of Jahleel Addae and T.J. Carrie are also significant. Addae started last weekend’s matchup for Khari Willis—who is already on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Fellow safety starter Julian Blackmon is out for the season, and fill-in starter Andrew Sendejo remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Carrie is a nice insurance piece at either cornerback or safety, the former where the Colts are also without starter Rock Ya-Sin, another defensive back who’s on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It goes without saying, but the undermanned Colts were very fortunate to beat the Cardinals on the road this past weekend.

That’s a testament to their coaching staff and roster depth.

That will likely have to continue this upcoming weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, as a number of these Colts players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, if unvaccinated, will have to miss another (second) game.