Colts WR Parris Campbell Performing Some Field Work—as the Evaluation of his Status Continues

Per his head coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts wideout Parris Campbell is performing some ‘field work’—as the team’s medical, training, and coaching staff continues to monitor and evaluate his ongoing status, recovering from a foot injury.

Campbell’s awaiting a potential late season return to the practice field and activation from the Reserve/Injured list—although no such decision is reportedly imminent:

Parris Campbell is doing some field work and "looks good," per Reich. Evaluation continues. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) December 27, 2021

Reich said Parris Campbell is doing some field work. Head coach has been observing it.



No imminent decision on a return to practice. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 27, 2021

The oft-injured 3rd-year wideout has 10 receptions for 162 receiving yards (16.2 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception in 5 games (3 starts) this season.

Unfortunately, for Campbell, he literally cannot catch a break, as he injured his foot on a 51-yard deep touchdown reception against the Houston Texans, in a 31-3 Colts’ blowout victory, and hasn’t returned to the Colts lineup since, as he continues to go through rehab.

That being said, his return to the Colts lineup would provide the offense with another weapon with deep speed, as Campbell’s 4.31 speed simply can’t be taught—helping to keep opposing defenses a little more honest when potentially stacking the box against Jonathan Taylor, or otherwise paying the price over-the-top.

He may also allow for more deep crossing routes, WR screens, and jet sweeps offensively.

While fellow 3rd-year pro Ashton Dulin has seen a more prominent role in Campbell’s absence (and played pretty well) at wideout, there isn’t really a scenario where a healthy Campbell doesn’t help the Colts—especially as the team tries to close out on a potential AFC playoff spot.

If nothing else, he’s a blazing fast wideout at Reich’s disposal—who can get a little more creative with Campbell’s elite speed in play-calling.