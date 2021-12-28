 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking News: Colts Place QB Carson Wentz on Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Andrew Thomison
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Adam Schefter, an NFL reporter for ESPN.

Wentz becomes the 13th starter placed on the list over the last several days. Because Wentz is unvaccinated, he’ll be out for Sunday’s home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is less than ideal as the Colts try to firmly secure a playoff spot with two games left in the regular season.

The earliest Wentz could return is Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

The Colts have also discussed potentially contacting former quarterback Philip Rivers, according to Keefer.

Additionally, given the CDC’s change in COVID quarantine period going from 10 days to five, the NFLPA is in the process of discussing changes to the league’s protocols, according to Tom Pelissero.

However, Pelissero has indicated that nothing is officially done yet. But with as many players, coaches and staff members who have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last couple of weeks, these changes — if completed in a timely manner — could be extremely beneficial to every team around the league.

As is currently stands, the Colts are once again likely to be without several starters for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Both Las Vegas (8-7) and Indy (9-6) are still fighting for a playoff spot, and the Colts can officially secure a playoff spot with a win on Sunday. Asking Indy to win a second straight game down multiple starters won’t be easy, especially without their franchise quarterback at the helm.

