Report: Jaguars Request to Interview Colts D.C. Matt Eberflus for Head Coach Opening

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars have put in an interview request to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their current head coaching vacancy:

The #Jaguars put in an interview slip for #Colts DC Matt Eberflus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Obviously, that’s not great news for the Colts.

Not only seeing them potentially lose their top defensive coordinator, but having him go to an AFC South divisional rival would simply sting.

Hired by general manager Chris Ballard in 2018 (*not Josh McDaniels*), the 51 year old has interviewed for NFL head coaching openings in the past—including another AFC South squad, the Houston Texans’, just last offseason. He appears on the cusp of earning an NFL head coaching job somewhere, as it’s probably just a matter of when—not if.

The Colts defense has allowed the 11th fewest points at 21.1 ppg, ranks 9th best in team defense DVOA, and Eberflus’s fast, swarming, and often opportunistic defensive scheme is a big reason why Indianapolis has the 2nd most takeaways in the league in 2021 with 31 total takeaways.

Of course, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a ton of work to do organizationally regarding the mess that fired head coach Urban Meyer inherited—and then made much worse, to get back any sort of credibility and hope for playoff contention again.

That being said, the franchise still has one of the NFL’s top young building blocks Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, and if Eberflus could build a strong defense to back him up—maybe there’s something there long-term, bigger picture.

However, Colts fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that while he’s certainly earned these opportunities, the Horseshoe can keep Eberflus for at least one more season.