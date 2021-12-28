Colts’ fantasy waiver wire: Week 17

Philip Rivers, quarterback, free agent. On 0% of rosters

Well this is mostly a meme pickup, as there is no telling right now if Rivers is going to answer the Colts’ calls and take a spot start at quarterback with Carson Wentz placed on the COVID reserve. Indy will be going against a tough Raiders’ front 7, that has been really solid against the run this season, and without Wentz the Raiders are now even more likely to stack the box against Jonathan Taylor, leaving space for play-action and deep passes.

Dare Ogunbowale, running back, Jaguars. On 1%> of rosters

With James Robinson ruled out for the rest of the season, Dare Ogunbowale stepped up and took the major share of the carries, racking up over 50 yards and a touchdown. The problem with Ogunbowale and why I would not particularly place his value that high is that the Jaguars have games remaining against the Patriots and against the Colts, so no favourable matchups here.

Rex Burkhead, running back, Texans. On 10%> of rosters

Burkhead’s case is very similar to that of Ogunbowale, but the difference is that Burkhead had himself a much better game and offers a much higher ceiling, while also enjoying more favourable matchups against the 49ers and the Titans. The problem with Burkhead is that David Johnson was placed on the COVID list and could return as early as this week depending on the protocol changes.

K.J. Osborn, wide receiver, Vikings. On 35% of rosters

Osborn exploded in the abscence of Adam Thielen, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. K.J. caught 5 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, racking up 18.8 fantasy points in the process. Osborn has gotten his fair share of targets this season, so now that Thielen is out expect that sort of volume to continue.

Gerald Everett, tight end, Seattle. On 45% of rosters

How Everett is still available on more than half the leagues this year is baffling to me. Excluding a fiasco of a game where he had just 1.3 points, Everett has posted 10+ points on 5 of his last 7 games.

Bears D/ST. On 20%> of rosters

Don’t look now, but the Bears defense is once again performing like the top unit it once was, and with two very favourable remaining matchups, they could help you make a big impact in the playoffs. They have a great shot to put up a big game against the Giants, and will then face off against a decimated Vikings’ offense.