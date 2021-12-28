If NFL Updates COVID Protocol, Colts QB Carson Wentz Could Be Cleared by Raiders Game

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, could be cleared for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders after all—if the NFL updates its league protocol in conformance with newly released CDC guidelines, as expected:

If new protocols say it's five days from a positive test (i.e. yesterday), Carson Wentz could be cleared by Saturday. Stay tuned. https://t.co/avhH0uOaLa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 28, 2021

Obviously, that’s an incredibly positive development for the Colts, who otherwise may have been looking at starting rookie 6th round pick Sam Ehlinger, with veteran Brett Hundley serving as relief or a potential ‘change of pace’ quarterback behind him.

Heck, the team even discussed bring back retired veteran Philip Rivers—which seems like a serious longshot now, all things considered.

On the season, Wentz has completed 289 of 460 throws (62.8%) for 3,230 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions during all 15 starts.

Of course, the Colts (9-6) are looking to clinch an AFC playoff spot with a win against the Raiders this weekend—and having Wentz under center would go a long way towards achieving such a goal.