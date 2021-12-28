Colts Sign C Joey Hunt, T Greg Senat to 53-Man Roster; Sign S D.J. Swearinger to Practice Squad

In wake of recent COVID-19 news surrounding multiple starters over the last several days, the Indianapolis Colts made multiple roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

We have signed C Joey Hunt, activated T Greg Senat to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed S D.J. Swearinger to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2021

Center Joey Hunt and tackle Greg Senat were added to the 53-man roster. In addition to these moves, the Colts also signed veteran safety D.J. Swearinger to their practice squad.

Swearinger has spent time with multiple teams, including the Houston Texans (2013-2014), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015), Arizona Cardinals (2015-2016, 2018), Washington (2017-2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2019) and most recently with the New Orleans Saints (2019-2020).

The Colts are already thin at safety, with Khari Willis being placed on the COVID list, Andrew Sendejo in the league’s concussion protocol and Julian Blackmon already out for the season, so adding Swearinger gives the team some extra depth late into the season.

Three of Indy’s five offensive line starters have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list recently. The Colts are likely being cautious and preparing as if left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski, and right tackle Braden Smith could miss Sunday’s game.

In other relevant news, the NFLPA adopted the new CDC protocols “which reduces the required quarantine period to 5 days from 10 days,” according to Adam Schefter, an NFL reporter for ESPN.

NFL and NFLPA now have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days from 10 days for all Covid positive players who are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

As it relates to the Colts, quarterback Carson Wentz, linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and others are among 13 total starters who have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days.

With the change in protocols, Wentz could now be cleared for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders by Saturday.