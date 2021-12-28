 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Updates COVID Protocol—Meaning Colts Could Get Several Key Starters Back in Time for Sunday

The Colts actually caught a break for once, as it relates to COVID-19.

By Luke Schultheis
The Indianapolis Colts received some positive news on Tuesday, as the NFL updated its COVID-19 protocol to align with CDC guidelines, as expected.

This means the Colts could be getting several key players recently placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list back earlier than initially anticipated—perhaps even in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders:

It’s big news for the Colts because not only is starting quarterback Carson Wentz now on the COVID-19/Reserve List, but so are at least 7 other starters (13 total players)—including a pair of 3x NFL All-Pros: Darius Leonard and Quenton Nelson, three starting offensive linemen, and two starting defensive backs collectively.

The Colts could potentially get them all back—should each player’s symptoms lessen enough by Sunday respectively (and for a distinction here, not necessarily be asymptomatic to clear the protocol):

For a Colts team looking to clinch an AFC playoff berth with a win at home against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7), from a football perspective, this is clearly encouraging news.

Otherwise, it may have been rookie Sam Ehlinger throwing behind a preseason caliber backup offensive line in name recognition, along with a depleted secondary on the other side of the football—with so much still on the line for Indianapolis late in this season.

