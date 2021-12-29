Colts Active Five Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List — Including G Quenton Nelson and G Mark Glowinski

The Indianapolis Colts are got back four key players on Wednesday, as the team activated left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad) from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have activated five players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:



G Mark Glowinski, G Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and TE Farrod Green (practice squad). — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 29, 2021

In a game that will have massive playoff implications on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, getting back multiple starters on both sides of the ball is crucial as Indy (9-6) looks to punch their ticket to the postseason with a win.

With the activation of five players, the Colts now only have nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Carson Wentz, safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, linebacker Darius Leonard, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Zach Pascal, right tackle Braden Smith and safety Khari Willis.

To be on the safe side, the Colts will hold all meetings — team and positional — virtually this week, according to Stephen Holder, a writer for The Athletic.

All Colts team and position meetings this week will be virtual, Reich says, and the team will combine walkthroughs and practices to minimize time players are on site.



(Normally walk throughs would be in the morning and practices in the afternoons). — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 29, 2021

In other relatable news, left tackle Eric Fisher is considered ‘day-to-day’ and will not practice Wednesday, and right tackle Braden Smith is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but could be activated in time for Sunday’s game, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

So, a week after playing without four offensive line starters, Colts likely have at least three back (Nelson, Kelly, Glowinski). Eric Fisher won't practice today but remains day-to-day (knee), and Braden Smith remains in Covid protocol, but could test out by game time. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 29, 2021

Given the new protocols which the NFLPA adopted on Tuesday, players could return to the team after a 5-day quarantine period so long as they’re asymptomatic. So, the Colts could get back other starters/players in time for Sunday’s game.