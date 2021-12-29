 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts Active Five Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List — Including G Quenton Nelson and G Mark Glowinski

By Andrew Thomison
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are got back four key players on Wednesday, as the team activated left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tight end Farrod Green (practice squad) from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a game that will have massive playoff implications on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, getting back multiple starters on both sides of the ball is crucial as Indy (9-6) looks to punch their ticket to the postseason with a win.

With the activation of five players, the Colts now only have nine players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Carson Wentz, safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, linebacker Darius Leonard, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Zach Pascal, right tackle Braden Smith and safety Khari Willis.

To be on the safe side, the Colts will hold all meetings — team and positional — virtually this week, according to Stephen Holder, a writer for The Athletic.

In other relatable news, left tackle Eric Fisher is considered ‘day-to-day’ and will not practice Wednesday, and right tackle Braden Smith is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but could be activated in time for Sunday’s game, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Given the new protocols which the NFLPA adopted on Tuesday, players could return to the team after a 5-day quarantine period so long as they’re asymptomatic. So, the Colts could get back other starters/players in time for Sunday’s game.

