Colts Injury Report: LT Fisher, TE Doyle and SAF Sendejo Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 17 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Tight end Jack Doyle missed practice today with knee and ankle injuries. Doyle had to exit the game against the Cardinals due to injury and did not return. Doyle is a massive part of the offense in his run blocking and option as a receiver. Hopefully he can bounce back and manage to practice this week.

Safety Andrew Sendejo missed practice today with a concussion. Sendejo suffered a concussion in the Patriots game in week 15 and has been unable to practice since. The Colts are in desperate need of help at safety with COVID-19 taking two safeties, Khari Willis and Jaheel Addae.

Left tackle Eric Fisher missed practice today with knee, shoulder and toe injuries. Fisher exited the game against the Cardinals due to injury and was unable to return. The Colts are already light on the offensive line due to COVID-19 so cannot afford to have Fisher miss time with injury. The depth behind Fisher is less than ideal, with Davenport the only real left tackle option and he has not been good in action so far.