Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 13

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 80

Sam Ehlinger — 64

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 97

Nyheim Hines — 81

Marlon Mack — 76

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 86

T.Y. Hilton — 79 (-3)

Zach Pascal — 73 (-2)

Ashton Dulin — 70 (+1)

Michael Strachan — 68 (-2)

Dezmon Patmon — 64

Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle — 80

Mo Alie-Cox — 80

Kylen Granson — 69

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 97

Braden Smith — 81 (-2)

Ryan Kelly — 78

Chris Reed — 74

Mark Glowinski — 73

Eric Fisher — 70 (-1)

Matt Pryor — 69

Danny Pinter — 65

Will Fries — 63

Julien Davenport — 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97 (+1)

Grover Stewart — 89

Kwity Paye — 83

Taylor Stallworth — 71 (+2)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 71

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 71

Kemoko Turay — 70

Isaac Rochell — 68

Ben Banogu — 67

Antwaun Woods — 66

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 98

Bobby Okereke — 81 (-2)

Zaire Franklin — 73

E.J. Speed — 70

Matthew Adams — 64

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 88

Xavier Rhodes — 79 (-2)

Isaiah Rodgers — 74 (+1)

Rock Ya-Sin — 73 (+2)

George Odum — 70

TJ Carrie — 69 (-2)

Andrew Sendejo — 67

Josh Jones — 67

Jahleel Addae — 64

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Khari Willis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85

Michael Badgley — 80 (+3)

Luke Rhodes — 78

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Risers

Michale Badgley

Badgley is becoming a very reliable kicker for the Colts and looks to be a better option than Hot Rod moving forward. The ball comes off his foot with a thud, he always seems in control of his mechanics and he is consistent.

Taylor Stallworth

Stallworth is becoming a very good rotational defensive tackle and that’s an important thing for the Colts defensive line moving forward. He is a good pass rusher who has big games and should get more snaps moving forward. If he plays well inside, it can allow the Colts to play around with Buckner at edge.

Biggest Fallers

TY Hilton

Hilton just isn’t the same anymore; he doesn’t move as well and he doesn’t get open. He’ll have a few good plays a game, but at this point he’s as average as it gets.

Braden Smith

Smith allowed a few too many pressures last game and had issues blocking Shaq Barrett. He has been good, but not great this season and he’ll need to become more reliable and consistent if the Colts expect to get a good return on investment from him.