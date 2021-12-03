Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 13

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:
Tiers
95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL
90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL
85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game
80 to 84 — An above-average starter
75 to 79 — An average starter
70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts
65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup
60 to 64 — An average backup
60 or below — A borderline roster player
Quarterbacks
Carson Wentz — 80
Sam Ehlinger — 64
Running Backs
Jonathan Taylor — 97
Nyheim Hines — 81
Marlon Mack — 76
Deon Jackson — 63
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr — 86
T.Y. Hilton — 79 (-3)
Zach Pascal — 73 (-2)
Ashton Dulin — 70 (+1)
Michael Strachan — 68 (-2)
Dezmon Patmon — 64
Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)
Tight Ends
Jack Doyle — 80
Mo Alie-Cox — 80
Kylen Granson — 69
Offensive Line
Quenton Nelson — 97
Braden Smith — 81 (-2)
Ryan Kelly — 78
Chris Reed — 74
Mark Glowinski — 73
Eric Fisher — 70 (-1)
Matt Pryor — 69
Danny Pinter — 65
Will Fries — 63
Julien Davenport — 62
Defensive Line
DeForest Buckner — 97 (+1)
Grover Stewart — 89
Kwity Paye — 83
Taylor Stallworth — 71 (+2)
Dayo Odeyingbo — 71
Al-Quadin Muhammed — 71
Kemoko Turay — 70
Isaac Rochell — 68
Ben Banogu — 67
Antwaun Woods — 66
Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)
Linebackers
Darius Leonard — 98
Bobby Okereke — 81 (-2)
Zaire Franklin — 73
E.J. Speed — 70
Matthew Adams — 64
Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)
Secondary
Kenny Moore III — 88
Xavier Rhodes — 79 (-2)
Isaiah Rodgers — 74 (+1)
Rock Ya-Sin — 73 (+2)
George Odum — 70
TJ Carrie — 69 (-2)
Andrew Sendejo — 67
Josh Jones — 67
Jahleel Addae — 64
Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Khari Willis — 77 (Injured Reserve)
Special Teams
Rigoberto Sanchez — 85
Michael Badgley — 80 (+3)
Luke Rhodes — 78
Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)
Biggest Risers
Michale Badgley
Badgley is becoming a very reliable kicker for the Colts and looks to be a better option than Hot Rod moving forward. The ball comes off his foot with a thud, he always seems in control of his mechanics and he is consistent.
Taylor Stallworth
Stallworth is becoming a very good rotational defensive tackle and that’s an important thing for the Colts defensive line moving forward. He is a good pass rusher who has big games and should get more snaps moving forward. If he plays well inside, it can allow the Colts to play around with Buckner at edge.
Biggest Fallers
TY Hilton
Hilton just isn’t the same anymore; he doesn’t move as well and he doesn’t get open. He’ll have a few good plays a game, but at this point he’s as average as it gets.
Braden Smith
Smith allowed a few too many pressures last game and had issues blocking Shaq Barrett. He has been good, but not great this season and he’ll need to become more reliable and consistent if the Colts expect to get a good return on investment from him.
Loading comments...