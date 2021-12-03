Colts News: Frank Reich has an open door policy with players, and Quenton Nelson knocked

Hard Knocks shows Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich's open door policy

It was less than 2 minutes of Wednesday’s Episode 3 of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,’’ but it was impossible to ignore when Quentin Nelson asked Frank Reich to let Jonathon Taylor run the ball

Colts Daily Notebook: Isaiah Rodgers Keeps Making Plays On Defense, Special Teams

The second-year cornerback has two interceptions and a 72-yard kickoff return this season.

Colts Notebook: Leonard feels more like his old self | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Darius Leonard had 15 tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble Sunday against the Bucs. It's no coincidence the Colts All-Pro linebacker also felt the best he has all

Colts' Taylor continues blazing new ground | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Jonathan Taylor became the first Colts player ever to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in consecutive months Thursday, adding to the 22-year-old's spectacular season.

Colts' Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had an incredible month—and the NFL noticed.

Indianapolis Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

In what may be his last game in Houston, T.Y. Hilton will look to have a major impact once again to get the Colts another divisional win.

Film Room: Why Carson Wentz Should Thrive Against the Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With the game against the Buccaneers firmly in the rear-view mirror, let's look ahead to this match-up against the Houston Texans in week 13. Carson Wentz should be able to maintain his hot play in this game.

Why the Colts will make the playoffs this season, and why they won’t – The Athletic

With little margin for error, factors like Jonathan Taylor and forcing turnovers could get the Colts there, but others could keep them out.

Colts: How T.Y. Hilton became The Ghost: Tips, the tricks, the genius

Hilton has been through physical hell in 2021, but his accomplishments in Indianapolis -- 621 catches, 9,515 yards, 51 TDs -- have inspired reverence.

