Colts Injury Report: DT Buckner, TE Doyle and SAF Sendejo All QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their final injury report for Week 13 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is QUESTIONABLE with knee and foot injuries for Sunday. Buckner picked up an injury in the Buccaneers game which caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and be limited on Thursday. Buckner deemed himself fit for Sunday earlier in the week, so expect him to play Sunday despite his questionable designation.

Tight end Jack Doyle is QUESTIONABLE with a knee injury for Sunday. Doyle missed practice Wednesday due to the injury but progressed well through the week. With Doyle practicing fully today, it bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday.

Safety Andrew Sendejo is QUESTIONABLE with a calf injury for Sunday. Sendejo, like the other two who are listed as questionable, missed practice early this week, but he progressed well enough through the week to give him a good chance of playing Sunday.