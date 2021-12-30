 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts News: QB Carson Wentz Eligible To Play Sunday if He Clears COVID Protocols

By Andrew Thomison
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The NFL adopted new COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, which now gives players the opportunity to return to in-game action much sooner since the quarantine period has been changed to five days.

With the updated protocols, quarterback Carson Wentz, who was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, will be eligible to play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders if clears COVID protocols.

It should be noted, though, that Wentz must be activated from the COVID list by Saturday at 4 pm EST and ‘gain medical clearance’ on Sunday as well, according to Stephen Holder, a writer for The Athletic.

The Colts have also reached out to former quarterback Philip Rivers regarding a potential reunion, but ‘nothing’s happened on that front,’ according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Should Wentz be unable to clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger would get the start, according to Keefer.

As the team hopes to have its starting quarterback for such a crucial game, they’ve already activated multiple starters, including guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski, and two key defensive starters in defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

In addition to each returning starter listed above, the Colts also got back Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, who’s been a staple for the team’s second-ranked rushing attack this season.

Keep in mind that once players are removed from the COVID list, they’re exempt from being tested for 90 days, which would run through the upcoming postseason, as Keefer mentions below.

Sitting at 9-6 on the season, a win would officially clinch a playoff birth for the Colts for a second straight season, and having Wentz at the helm would significantly improve their chances of such an outcome.

