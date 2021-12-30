Colts’ stock up/down: Week 17

Stock Up

Carson Wentz

Finally Wentz had a big game on a big stage in a Colts uniform. While he did make his fair share of mistakes, Carson stepped up when it mattered the most, and managed to put together a killer drive with 3 long completions to put the Cardinals away for good. Carson proved that he can make the play when it matters the most, and the Colts might need that in the playoffs.

Michael Pittman Jr.

8 catches for 82 yards and yet another game being by far the Colts most reliable weapon in the passing game. To put things into context:

MPJ: 76 receptions on 116 targets (65.5% catch rate), 971 yards, 5 touchdowns

Colts’ other WR: 83 receptions on 138 targets (60.1% catch rate), 998 yards, 9 touchdowns

Colts’ TE/RB: 128 receptions on 188 targets (68.1% catch rate), 1271 yards, 10 touchdowns

To be fair, this not only speaks about how great MPJ has been this season, but also just how bad the rest of the Colts’ receiving core has been.

E.J. Speed

While he was picked on a bit in the passing game by Zach Ertz, linebacker E.J. Speed was impressive filling in for Darius Leonard on the shortest notice possible. Speed was making his first career start, and he actually led the team in tackles and made some really nice plays, putting on display his athleticism.

George Odum

At this point, I just cannot understand why Odum is still not getting snaps over Sendejo. He is just way better in the passing game while also being competent in the running game, as he finished the game with 8 tackles and a pass breakup.

Frank Reich

Winning is everything in the NFL, and sometimes you have to win in the ugliest of conditions, which is exactly what Frank Reich managed to do against the Cardinals. Without 10 starters, against a top team in the NFC, away from home, and most of the COVID cases showing up just hours before the matchup, makes this one of the most impressive and important wins in the Frank Reich tenure.

Stock Down

Michael Badgley

Another missed kick by Badgley, this time he fell short on a 53-yarder. One just has to wonder how many more misses will the coaching staff tolerate before going back to Rodrigo “Noodle Leg” Blankenship.

JT’s MVP case

This week Taylor’s biggest competitor for the award, Aaron Rodgers threw for 3 touchdowns and no interceptions on what was a productive day for him. JT managed to get over a hundred yards, but he failed to reach the endzone and his yards per carry numbers were not that impressive. Taylor is going to need an absurd last two weeks and Aaron Rodgers will have to struggle a bit for the award to be competitive.