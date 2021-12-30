Colts Activate LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal, and S Khari Willis off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has activated linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, and safety Khari Willis from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Those three players join offensive guards Mark Glowinski, Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and tight end Farrod Green (*practice squad) as recent activations off of the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Colts are getting healthier, but still have six players still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list—including starting quarterback Carson Wentz and right tackle Braden Smith, who are hoping to clear the league’s updated protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

To clear, the updated league COVID-19 protocol now requires players who test positive (whether vaccinated or unvaccinated) to complete a 5 day period of isolation (but the 5th day must occur before that’s team’s scheduled game day and fully vaccinated players can test out sooner), as well as exhibit lessened symptoms (not necessarily asymptomatic).

Based on these other activations, it looks as though Wentz and Smith have a good chance to clear the league’s protocol in time—but that’s not actually a given either.