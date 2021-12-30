Colts Injury Report: Three Starters Continue To Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 17 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Tight end Jack Doyle missed practice for a second day in a row with knee and ankle injuries. With Doyle missing two practices in a row this week his chances of playing Sunday are looking very slim. If Doyle cannot play then expect a big dose of Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson to help make up for the lose of Doyle.

Safety Andrew Sendejo missed practice again today with a concussion. Sendejo has now missed nearly two weeks of practice with the concussion he picked up against the Patriots in week 15. Sendejo’s chances of playing this week look very bleak so expect to see George Odum to continue to fill in for him next to recently activated Khari Willis.

Left tackle Eric Fisher continued to miss practice today with knee, shoulder and toe injuries. Fisher is looking less likely to play on Sunday as the week goes on. If Fisher can’t play Sunday expect either Julién Davenport or Matt Pryor to fill in for him. But with Braden Smith currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list the Colts could end up putting out an offensive line that consists of Davenport, Nelson, Kelly, Glowinski and Smith.